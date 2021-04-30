Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Ashikaga Country Club - Takou Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5933 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 5933 yards
Back/A 72 5875 yards
Regular/B 72 5602 yards
Regular/A 72 5533 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takou
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 449 164 337 288 131 400 378 332 548 3027 290 170 503 270 301 299 341 203 471 2848 5875
White M: 66.1/111 436 150 304 275 121 380 353 319 535 2873 262 155 490 253 282 286 329 147 456 2660 5533
Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 423 124 290 197 78 335 333 316 455 2551 249 86 470 224 199 255 211 127 399 2220 4771
Green W: 66.1/105 378 102 274 195 73 272 275 302 373 2244 241 78 342 166 199 245 211 127 399 2008 4252
Handicap 7 13 17 9 15 1 5 11 3 16 14 6 10 8 12 2 18 4
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

