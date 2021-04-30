Ashikaga Country Club - Takou Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5933 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|5933 yards
|Back/A
|72
|5875 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|5602 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|5533 yards
Scorecard for Takou
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|449
|164
|337
|288
|131
|400
|378
|332
|548
|3027
|290
|170
|503
|270
|301
|299
|341
|203
|471
|2848
|5875
|White M: 66.1/111
|436
|150
|304
|275
|121
|380
|353
|319
|535
|2873
|262
|155
|490
|253
|282
|286
|329
|147
|456
|2660
|5533
|Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|423
|124
|290
|197
|78
|335
|333
|316
|455
|2551
|249
|86
|470
|224
|199
|255
|211
|127
|399
|2220
|4771
|Green W: 66.1/105
|378
|102
|274
|195
|73
|272
|275
|302
|373
|2244
|241
|78
|342
|166
|199
|245
|211
|127
|399
|2008
|4252
|Handicap
|7
|13
|17
|9
|15
|1
|5
|11
|3
|16
|14
|6
|10
|8
|12
|2
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
