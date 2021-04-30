Ashiya Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6273 yards
Slope 140
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6273 yards
|70.8
|140
|Back (W)
|72
|6273 yards
|76.4
|142
|Regular
|72
|6041 yards
|69.9
|136
|Regular (W)
|72
|6041 yards
|75.6
|140
|Front
|72
|5872 yards
|68.8
|133
|Front (W)
|72
|5872 yards
|74.5
|137
|Gold
|72
|5461 yards
|67.2
|129
|Gold (W)
|72
|5461 yards
|72.6
|133
|Ladies
|72
|5285 yards
|70.9
|129
Scorecard for Ashiya Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|335
|368
|418
|524
|170
|505
|343
|156
|354
|3173
|167
|451
|376
|185
|367
|370
|471
|331
|350
|3068
|6241
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|334
|356
|413
|516
|163
|494
|336
|149
|335
|3096
|154
|442
|369
|172
|360
|357
|465
|322
|335
|2976
|6072
|Front M: 66.1/111
|323
|347
|376
|508
|155
|482
|329
|141
|327
|2988
|140
|423
|364
|165
|341
|351
|453
|313
|320
|2870
|5858
|Gold W: 70.2/119
|315
|325
|363
|400
|146
|470
|317
|124
|313
|2773
|135
|401
|352
|135
|329
|344
|447
|304
|305
|2752
|5525
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|301
|305
|355
|394
|142
|457
|314
|119
|306
|2693
|131
|363
|345
|122
|323
|341
|366
|295
|295
|2581
|5274
|Handicap
|15
|7
|3
|1
|17
|5
|9
|11
|13
|18
|8
|10
|14
|2
|12
|4
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1952
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout