Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Ashiya Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6273 yards
Slope 140
Rating 70.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6273 yards 70.8 140
Back (W) 72 6273 yards 76.4 142
Regular 72 6041 yards 69.9 136
Regular (W) 72 6041 yards 75.6 140
Front 72 5872 yards 68.8 133
Front (W) 72 5872 yards 74.5 137
Gold 72 5461 yards 67.2 129
Gold (W) 72 5461 yards 72.6 133
Ladies 72 5285 yards 70.9 129
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ashiya Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 335 368 418 524 170 505 343 156 354 3173 167 451 376 185 367 370 471 331 350 3068 6241
Regular M: 69.2/117 334 356 413 516 163 494 336 149 335 3096 154 442 369 172 360 357 465 322 335 2976 6072
Front M: 66.1/111 323 347 376 508 155 482 329 141 327 2988 140 423 364 165 341 351 453 313 320 2870 5858
Gold W: 70.2/119 315 325 363 400 146 470 317 124 313 2773 135 401 352 135 329 344 447 304 305 2752 5525
Ladies W: 67.1/113 301 305 355 394 142 457 314 119 306 2693 131 363 345 122 323 341 366 295 295 2581 5274
Handicap 15 7 3 1 17 5 9 11 13 18 8 10 14 2 12 4 6 16
Par 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1952

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

