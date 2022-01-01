Tsuruya Country Club Nishinomiya Kita Course in Nishinomiya, Hyogo, Japan | GolfPass
Tsuruya Country Club Nishinomiya Kita Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6417 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6417 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6086 yards 69.1 119
Ladies 72 4940 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsuruya Country Club Nishinomiyakita Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 393 167 478 129 388 344 342 347 514 3102 343 363 384 546 374 219 357 167 562 3315 6417
Regular M: 69.1/119 383 157 468 123 369 294 325 326 493 2938 337 341 367 527 356 213 297 160 550 3148 6086
Ladies W: 66.9/109 311 103 391 109 310 258 247 226 457 2412 258 313 258 434 265 161 256 120 463 2528 4940
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 17 11 5 16 10 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, MC, UC, AMEX, DC, Diners Club, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

