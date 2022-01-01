Tsuruya Country Club Nishinomiya Kita Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6417 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6417 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6086 yards
|69.1
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4940 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Tsuruya Country Club Nishinomiyakita Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|393
|167
|478
|129
|388
|344
|342
|347
|514
|3102
|343
|363
|384
|546
|374
|219
|357
|167
|562
|3315
|6417
|Regular M: 69.1/119
|383
|157
|468
|123
|369
|294
|325
|326
|493
|2938
|337
|341
|367
|527
|356
|213
|297
|160
|550
|3148
|6086
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|311
|103
|391
|109
|310
|258
|247
|226
|457
|2412
|258
|313
|258
|434
|265
|161
|256
|120
|463
|2528
|4940
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, MC, UC, AMEX, DC, Diners Club, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
