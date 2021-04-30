Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kamiyu/Shinyu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6370 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 6370 yards
Regular 70 6036 yards
Ladies 70 4753 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shinyu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 454 357 203 584 384 405 322 176 535 3420 409 338 173 368 378 401 398 172 485 3122 6542
Regular M: 70.7/121 437 337 178 552 372 384 321 168 517 3266 395 328 168 354 362 380 365 157 468 2977 6243
Ladies W: 67.1/113 324 306 143 474 290 354 258 136 462 2747 350 276 142 293 341 317 285 133 406 2543 5290
Handicap 3 11 13 1 5 9 17 15 7 2 12 18 6 8 4 10 14 16
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Rokko CC: #2
Rokko Country Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe Grand Hill GC: #11
Kobe Grand Hill Golf Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - West: #6
Yomiuri Country Club - West Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - Sakura
Yomiuri Country Club - Sakura Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - Hikari
Yomiuri Country Club - Hikari Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe Pine Woods GC: #17
Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe GC
Kobe Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Royal Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Rokko: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Rokko Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Arima
Taiheiyo Club Arima Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Noble Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC: #17
Yomiuri Country Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me