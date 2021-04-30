Kamiyu/Shinyu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 6370 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|6370 yards
|Regular
|70
|6036 yards
|Ladies
|70
|4753 yards
Scorecard for Shinyu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|454
|357
|203
|584
|384
|405
|322
|176
|535
|3420
|409
|338
|173
|368
|378
|401
|398
|172
|485
|3122
|6542
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|437
|337
|178
|552
|372
|384
|321
|168
|517
|3266
|395
|328
|168
|354
|362
|380
|365
|157
|468
|2977
|6243
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|324
|306
|143
|474
|290
|354
|258
|136
|462
|2747
|350
|276
|142
|293
|341
|317
|285
|133
|406
|2543
|5290
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|1
|5
|9
|17
|15
|7
|2
|12
|18
|6
|8
|4
|10
|14
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout