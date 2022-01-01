Dai-Chiba Country Club - East/In Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6655 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6655 yards
|White
|72
|6320 yards
|Red
|72
|5805 yards
|Pink
|72
|4633 yards
Scorecard for Naka-Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|500
|445
|165
|375
|460
|395
|410
|165
|490
|3405
|415
|365
|385
|360
|185
|395
|190
|495
|515
|3305
|6710
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|475
|425
|155
|350
|430
|380
|395
|155
|470
|3235
|385
|350
|350
|340
|160
|375
|180
|470
|490
|3100
|6335
|Handicap
|9
|1
|15
|11
|3
|7
|5
|13
|17
|10
|2
|16
|12
|4
|8
|6
|14
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
