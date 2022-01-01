Dai-Chiba Country Club - In/Out Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6555 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6555 yards
|White
|72
|6165 yards
|Red
|72
|5700 yards
|Pink
|72
|4675 yards
Scorecard for Nishi-Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|415
|365
|385
|360
|185
|395
|190
|495
|515
|3305
|500
|400
|320
|175
|355
|425
|400
|500
|165
|3240
|6545
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|385
|350
|350
|340
|160
|375
|180
|470
|490
|3100
|475
|380
|300
|155
|330
|400
|370
|485
|150
|3045
|6145
|Handicap
|3
|17
|11
|7
|15
|5
|9
|13
|1
|4
|18
|12
|8
|16
|6
|10
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout