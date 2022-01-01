Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Dai-Chiba Country Club - In/Out Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6555 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6555 yards
White 72 6165 yards
Red 72 5700 yards
Pink 72 4675 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 415 365 385 360 185 395 190 495 515 3305 500 400 320 175 355 425 400 500 165 3240 6545
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 385 350 350 340 160 375 180 470 490 3100 475 380 300 155 330 400 370 485 150 3045 6145
Handicap 3 17 11 7 15 5 9 13 1 4 18 12 8 16 6 10 14 2
Par 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

