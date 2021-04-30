Wild Duck Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7028 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7028 yards
|72.8
|131
|Blue
|72
|6535 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6040 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5124 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Wild Duck Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|406
|390
|176
|421
|420
|520
|417
|224
|542
|3516
|527
|387
|181
|355
|447
|193
|395
|581
|446
|3512
|7028
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|382
|369
|156
|397
|388
|469
|396
|199
|527
|3283
|497
|363
|160
|342
|417
|166
|373
|526
|408
|3252
|6535
|White M: 70.7/121
|354
|342
|135
|372
|364
|439
|365
|160
|502
|3033
|471
|333
|135
|325
|388
|145
|349
|485
|376
|3007
|6040
|Red W: 67.1/113
|282
|300
|107
|283
|332
|361
|309
|119
|417
|2510
|422
|308
|135
|299
|314
|123
|312
|424
|277
|2614
|5124
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|5
|17
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout