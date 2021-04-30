Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Wild Duck Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7028 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7028 yards 72.8 131
Blue 72 6535 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6040 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5124 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wild Duck Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 406 390 176 421 420 520 417 224 542 3516 527 387 181 355 447 193 395 581 446 3512 7028
Blue M: 73.1/123 382 369 156 397 388 469 396 199 527 3283 497 363 160 342 417 166 373 526 408 3252 6535
White M: 70.7/121 354 342 135 372 364 439 365 160 502 3033 471 333 135 325 388 145 349 485 376 3007 6040
Red W: 67.1/113 282 300 107 283 332 361 309 119 417 2510 422 308 135 299 314 123 312 424 277 2614 5124
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 11 5 17 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Central GC NEW
Central Golf Club NEW Course
Namegata, Ibaraki
0.0
0
Write Review
The Royal GC
The Royal Golf Club
Hokota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumidai CC - Tsukuba: #1
Kasumidai Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me