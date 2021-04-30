Narita no Mori Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6681 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6681 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6261 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5702 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Narita Forest Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|416
|386
|213
|346
|431
|496
|357
|166
|568
|3379
|486
|150
|448
|147
|408
|383
|546
|349
|385
|3302
|6681
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|383
|367
|196
|321
|408
|479
|338
|151
|536
|3179
|460
|131
|405
|126
|390
|362
|519
|330
|359
|3082
|6261
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|347
|318
|176
|290
|350
|459
|317
|135
|504
|2896
|434
|114
|357
|126
|318
|338
|446
|314
|359
|2806
|5702
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout