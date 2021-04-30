Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Narita no Mori Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6681 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6681 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6261 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5702 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Narita Forest Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 416 386 213 346 431 496 357 166 568 3379 486 150 448 147 408 383 546 349 385 3302 6681
Regular M: 70.7/121 383 367 196 321 408 479 338 151 536 3179 460 131 405 126 390 362 519 330 359 3082 6261
Ladies W: 70.2/119 347 318 176 290 350 459 317 135 504 2896 434 114 357 126 318 338 446 314 359 2806 5702
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 10 16 4 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Narita Higashi CC: #9
Narita Higashi Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Airport GC Narita - Kuko: #15
Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Sakuranosato GC
Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sawara CC: #15
Sawara Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eagle Lake GC: #17
Eagle Lake Golf Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chotaro CC: #15
Chotaro Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita GC: #14
Narita Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me