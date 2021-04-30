Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7110 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7110 yards 73.5 131
Blue 72 6772 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6363 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5425 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 401 390 168 431 500 506 206 450 452 3504 425 565 406 399 202 545 432 208 424 3606 7110
Blue M: 73.1/123 391 371 165 409 495 496 189 436 435 3387 406 526 386 379 174 522 414 190 388 3385 6772
White M: 70.7/121 371 349 150 386 481 482 136 416 414 3185 385 505 364 364 149 494 396 172 349 3178 6363
Red W: 67.1/113 323 309 130 350 408 409 112 349 340 2730 353 464 329 331 94 412 317 98 297 2695 5425
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 10 4 16 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

