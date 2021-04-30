Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7110 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7110 yards
|73.5
|131
|Blue
|72
|6772 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6363 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5425 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|401
|390
|168
|431
|500
|506
|206
|450
|452
|3504
|425
|565
|406
|399
|202
|545
|432
|208
|424
|3606
|7110
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|391
|371
|165
|409
|495
|496
|189
|436
|435
|3387
|406
|526
|386
|379
|174
|522
|414
|190
|388
|3385
|6772
|White M: 70.7/121
|371
|349
|150
|386
|481
|482
|136
|416
|414
|3185
|385
|505
|364
|364
|149
|494
|396
|172
|349
|3178
|6363
|Red W: 67.1/113
|323
|309
|130
|350
|408
|409
|112
|349
|340
|2730
|353
|464
|329
|331
|94
|412
|317
|98
|297
|2695
|5425
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout