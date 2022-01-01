Tohnosho Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7021 yards
|White
|72
|6557 yards
|Silver
|72
|6103 yards
|Red
|72
|5608 yards
Scorecard for Tonosho Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|373
|599
|428
|192
|385
|355
|188
|392
|561
|3473
|425
|543
|180
|370
|451
|382
|200
|565
|407
|3523
|6996
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|350
|565
|397
|172
|358
|324
|162
|368
|520
|3216
|399
|511
|160
|350
|409
|363
|184
|537
|387
|3300
|6516
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|318
|528
|347
|150
|358
|303
|140
|346
|469
|2959
|375
|487
|141
|330
|386
|343
|151
|513
|367
|3093
|6052
|Red W: 70.2/119
|288
|468
|307
|129
|326
|285
|121
|326
|386
|2636
|355
|455
|123
|308
|351
|316
|151
|486
|344
|2889
|5525
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Hideo Takemura (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
Course Layout