Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Tohnosho Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7021 yards
White 72 6557 yards
Silver 72 6103 yards
Red 72 5608 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tonosho Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 373 599 428 192 385 355 188 392 561 3473 425 543 180 370 451 382 200 565 407 3523 6996
Blue M: 73.0/122 350 565 397 172 358 324 162 368 520 3216 399 511 160 350 409 363 184 537 387 3300 6516
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 318 528 347 150 358 303 140 346 469 2959 375 487 141 330 386 343 151 513 367 3093 6052
Red W: 70.2/119 288 468 307 129 326 285 121 326 386 2636 355 455 123 308 351 316 151 486 344 2889 5525
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Hideo Takemura (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Rainbow Hills CC
Rainbow Hills Country Club - North/West Course
Choshi, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rainbow Hills CC
Rainbow Hills Country Club - West/East Course
Choshi, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Sakuranosato GC
Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rainbow Hills CC
Rainbow Hills Country Club - North/East Course
Choshi, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Wild Duck CC: #18
Wild Duck Country Club
Kamisu, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Airport GC Narita - Kuko: #15
Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita no Mori CC: #3
Narita no Mori Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katori CC
Katori Country Club
Katori, Tokyo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita Higashi CC: #9
Narita Higashi Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omigawa Tokyu GC
Omigawa Tokyu Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sawara CC: #15
Sawara Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me