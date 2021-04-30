Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Narita Higashi Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7122 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7122 yards 73.7 131
White 72 6567 yards 73.1 123
White (W) 72 6567 yards 74.1 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Narita Higashi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 387 430 537 161 415 431 523 439 205 3528 414 421 183 524 185 456 376 425 610 3594 7122
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 365 412 496 136 372 389 508 418 182 3278 373 386 152 504 158 428 352 396 548 3297 6575
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 10 4 16 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1982
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Airport GC Narita - Kuko: #15
Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Sakuranosato GC
Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sawara CC: #15
Sawara Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita GC: #14
Narita Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Skyway CC: #16
Skyway Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wild Duck CC: #18
Wild Duck Country Club
Kamisu, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me