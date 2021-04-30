Narita Higashi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7122 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7122 yards
|73.7
|131
|White
|72
|6567 yards
|73.1
|123
|White (W)
|72
|6567 yards
|74.1
|125
Scorecard for Narita Higashi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|387
|430
|537
|161
|415
|431
|523
|439
|205
|3528
|414
|421
|183
|524
|185
|456
|376
|425
|610
|3594
|7122
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|365
|412
|496
|136
|372
|389
|508
|418
|182
|3278
|373
|386
|152
|504
|158
|428
|352
|396
|548
|3297
|6575
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout