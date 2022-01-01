Katori Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6640 yards
|71.4
|123
|Regular
|72
|6078 yards
|68.8
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5305 yards
|66.3
|113
Scorecard for Katori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|359
|383
|230
|354
|510
|197
|393
|348
|538
|3312
|383
|161
|397
|442
|487
|190
|340
|364
|564
|3328
|6640
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|321
|356
|200
|332
|485
|164
|366
|311
|496
|3031
|346
|136
|367
|409
|454
|159
|307
|332
|537
|3047
|6078
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|277
|298
|140
|297
|445
|127
|327
|270
|458
|2639
|289
|103
|342
|374
|405
|124
|280
|261
|488
|2666
|5305
|Handicap
|15
|1
|9
|7
|13
|3
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout