Sawara Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6747 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6747 yards
|71.9
|123
|White
|72
|6350 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6350 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5180 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sawara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|389
|390
|168
|384
|358
|557
|381
|180
|511
|3318
|569
|432
|355
|169
|410
|402
|190
|367
|535
|3429
|6747
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|367
|149
|360
|341
|526
|366
|150
|500
|3129
|545
|410
|336
|149
|389
|376
|165
|336
|515
|3221
|6350
|Red W: 67.1/113
|319
|293
|130
|305
|274
|465
|222
|103
|422
|2533
|492
|260
|281
|84
|336
|300
|118
|288
|488
|2647
|5180
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout