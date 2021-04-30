Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Sawara Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6747 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6747 yards 71.9 123
White 72 6350 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6350 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5180 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sawara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 389 390 168 384 358 557 381 180 511 3318 569 432 355 169 410 402 190 367 535 3429 6747
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 370 367 149 360 341 526 366 150 500 3129 545 410 336 149 389 376 165 336 515 3221 6350
Red W: 67.1/113 319 293 130 305 274 465 222 103 422 2533 492 260 281 84 336 300 118 288 488 2647 5180
Handicap 15 9 3 1 13 7 11 17 5 4 10 16 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
