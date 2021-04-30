Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6894 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6894 yards
White 72 6354 yards
Red (W) 72 4849 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kuko
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 383 170 522 465 371 180 551 326 367 3335 378 601 192 448 407 555 453 396 183 3613 6948
White M: 70.7/121 354 152 501 390 358 130 530 324 348 3087 345 567 168 375 373 537 434 375 143 3317 6404
Red W: 70.2/119 335 143 485 371 327 130 486 318 308 2903 330 508 130 375 353 537 372 320 106 3031 5934
Handicap 5 13 9 1 15 7 3 17 11 16 4 14 6 18 10 2 8 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

