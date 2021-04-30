Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6894 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6894 yards
|White
|72
|6354 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|4849 yards
Scorecard for Kuko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|383
|170
|522
|465
|371
|180
|551
|326
|367
|3335
|378
|601
|192
|448
|407
|555
|453
|396
|183
|3613
|6948
|White M: 70.7/121
|354
|152
|501
|390
|358
|130
|530
|324
|348
|3087
|345
|567
|168
|375
|373
|537
|434
|375
|143
|3317
|6404
|Red W: 70.2/119
|335
|143
|485
|371
|327
|130
|486
|318
|308
|2903
|330
|508
|130
|375
|353
|537
|372
|320
|106
|3031
|5934
|Handicap
|5
|13
|9
|1
|15
|7
|3
|17
|11
|16
|4
|14
|6
|18
|10
|2
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout