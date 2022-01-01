Mashiko Hills Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 4911 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|70
|4911 yards
Scorecard for Mashiko Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 68.5/103 W: 64.9/105
|456
|294
|134
|279
|144
|455
|272
|116
|465
|2615
|272
|506
|252
|120
|283
|120
|102
|275
|360
|2290
|4905
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|3
|16
|4
|8
|12
|14
|10
|18
|6
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|34
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
