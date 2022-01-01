Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Mashiko Hills Golf Club

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 4911 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 70 4911 yards
Scorecard for Mashiko Hills Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 68.5/103 W: 64.9/105 456 294 134 279 144 455 272 116 465 2615 272 506 252 120 283 120 102 275 360 2290 4905
Handicap 5 11 15 9 7 1 13 17 3 16 4 8 12 14 10 18 6 2
Par 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 34 70

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

