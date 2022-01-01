Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Higashinagoya Country Club - Satuki/Obana Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6861 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/Black 72 6861 yards 72.6
Champion/Black (W) 72 6861 yards 79.9
Back/Blue 72 6544 yards 70.8
Back/Blue (W) 72 6544 yards 77.8
Regular/White 72 6235 yards 69.4
Regular/White (W) 72 6235 yards 75.9
Front/Gold 72 5753 yards 66.2
Front/Gold (W) 72 5753 yards 72.1
Ladies/Red 72 5115 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Satuki/Obana
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.6/124 500 396 187 435 600 404 202 374 407 3505 538 411 342 366 358 494 221 435 191 3356 6861
Blue M: 71.0/120 486 377 173 416 581 387 179 361 388 3348 521 394 323 348 345 471 201 414 151 3168 6516
Red W: 69.4/119 456 339 136 362 475 358 144 341 354 2965 520 370 360 327 332 451 185 397 133 3075 6040
White M: 67.1/117 474 366 161 396 559 375 161 351 371 3214 470 346 291 310 306 426 162 379 105 2795 6009
Handicap 5 11 9 7 1 13 15 3 17 10 2 8 12 14 4 16 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX,DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, Visa, Diners, Mastercard, Joint, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

