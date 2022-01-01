Higashinagoya Country Club - Satuki/Obana Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6861 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|6861 yards
|72.6
|Champion/Black (W)
|72
|6861 yards
|79.9
|Back/Blue
|72
|6544 yards
|70.8
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6544 yards
|77.8
|Regular/White
|72
|6235 yards
|69.4
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6235 yards
|75.9
|Front/Gold
|72
|5753 yards
|66.2
|Front/Gold (W)
|72
|5753 yards
|72.1
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5115 yards
Scorecard for Satuki/Obana
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.6/124
|500
|396
|187
|435
|600
|404
|202
|374
|407
|3505
|538
|411
|342
|366
|358
|494
|221
|435
|191
|3356
|6861
|Blue M: 71.0/120
|486
|377
|173
|416
|581
|387
|179
|361
|388
|3348
|521
|394
|323
|348
|345
|471
|201
|414
|151
|3168
|6516
|Red W: 69.4/119
|456
|339
|136
|362
|475
|358
|144
|341
|354
|2965
|520
|370
|360
|327
|332
|451
|185
|397
|133
|3075
|6040
|White M: 67.1/117
|474
|366
|161
|396
|559
|375
|161
|351
|371
|3214
|470
|346
|291
|310
|306
|426
|162
|379
|105
|2795
|6009
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|7
|1
|13
|15
|3
|17
|10
|2
|8
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX,DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, Visa, Diners, Mastercard, Joint, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
