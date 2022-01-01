Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Haga Country Club - South/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7030 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7030 yards 73.0 131
Regular 72 6641 yards 73.1 123
Regular (W) 72 6641 yards 74.1 125
Ladies 72 5246 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 410 195 540 400 390 570 155 440 430 3530 556 151 441 395 197 455 560 355 390 3500 7030
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 381 175 510 360 365 550 130 410 410 3291 540 136 416 381 180 440 535 341 381 3350 6641
Red W: 67.1/113 338 163 417 256 281 372 130 330 268 2555 483 136 281 307 130 330 408 324 292 2691 5246
Handicap 8 10 2 4 12 14 6 16 18 5 11 13 15 7 1 3 17 9
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haga CC
Haga Country Club - West/East Course
Ichihana, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Haga Country Club - West/South Course
Ichihana, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanto Kokusai CC - East: #3
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanto Kokusai CC - West: #9 & clubhouse
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanto Kokusai CC - South: #3
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Sagiso/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Adatara CC
Adatara Country Club
Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Orange Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Green Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me