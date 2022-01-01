Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Obana Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|6768 yards
|72.2
|Champion/Black (W)
|72
|6768 yards
|79.3
|Back/Blue
|72
|6470 yards
|70.5
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6470 yards
|77.4
|Regular/White
|72
|6177 yards
|69.1
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6177 yards
|75.6
|Front/Gold
|72
|5598 yards
|66.3
|Front/Gold (W)
|72
|4927 yards
|72.1
|Ladies/Red
|72
|4927 yards
Scorecard for Aoi/Obana
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|571
|183
|443
|320
|385
|193
|536
|384
|397
|3412
|538
|411
|342
|366
|358
|494
|221
|435
|191
|3356
|6768
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|554
|158
|425
|304
|373
|179
|516
|370
|386
|3265
|521
|394
|323
|348
|345
|471
|201
|414
|151
|3168
|6433
|White M: 69.9/119
|537
|139
|415
|289
|364
|165
|491
|360
|382
|3142
|502
|370
|306
|327
|332
|451
|185
|397
|133
|3003
|6145
|Red W: 70.2/119
|410
|126
|349
|273
|347
|134
|427
|349
|324
|2739
|470
|346
|291
|310
|306
|426
|162
|379
|105
|2795
|5534
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|7
|1
|15
|5
|13
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX,DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, Visa, Diners, Mastercard, Joint, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
