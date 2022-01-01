Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Obana Course

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/Black 72 6768 yards 72.2
Champion/Black (W) 72 6768 yards 79.3
Back/Blue 72 6470 yards 70.5
Back/Blue (W) 72 6470 yards 77.4
Regular/White 72 6177 yards 69.1
Regular/White (W) 72 6177 yards 75.6
Front/Gold 72 5598 yards 66.3
Front/Gold (W) 72 4927 yards 72.1
Ladies/Red 72 4927 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aoi/Obana
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 571 183 443 320 385 193 536 384 397 3412 538 411 342 366 358 494 221 435 191 3356 6768
Blue M: 70.7/121 554 158 425 304 373 179 516 370 386 3265 521 394 323 348 345 471 201 414 151 3168 6433
White M: 69.9/119 537 139 415 289 364 165 491 360 382 3142 502 370 306 327 332 451 185 397 133 3003 6145
Red W: 70.2/119 410 126 349 273 347 134 427 349 324 2739 470 346 291 310 306 426 162 379 105 2795 5534
Handicap 9 17 3 7 1 15 5 13 11 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX,DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, Visa, Diners, Mastercard, Joint, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

