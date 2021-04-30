Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6870 yards 72.3 123
White 72 6335 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5263 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 386 175 579 436 206 392 501 322 456 3453 519 186 373 359 429 541 391 225 394 3417 6870
White M: 70.7/121 353 136 553 386 175 364 481 301 428 3177 486 170 347 326 407 505 357 197 363 3158 6335
Red W: 67.1/113 301 112 479 335 121 318 401 270 311 2648 412 100 295 278 348 434 307 142 299 2615 5263
Handicap 9 15 3 1 17 7 5 13 11 6 18 10 14 2 4 8 16 12
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

