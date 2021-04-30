Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6870 yards
|72.3
|123
|White
|72
|6335 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5263 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|175
|579
|436
|206
|392
|501
|322
|456
|3453
|519
|186
|373
|359
|429
|541
|391
|225
|394
|3417
|6870
|White M: 70.7/121
|353
|136
|553
|386
|175
|364
|481
|301
|428
|3177
|486
|170
|347
|326
|407
|505
|357
|197
|363
|3158
|6335
|Red W: 67.1/113
|301
|112
|479
|335
|121
|318
|401
|270
|311
|2648
|412
|100
|295
|278
|348
|434
|307
|142
|299
|2615
|5263
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|17
|7
|5
|13
|11
|6
|18
|10
|14
|2
|4
|8
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout