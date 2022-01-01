Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kita-Kobe Golf Course - South/West

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6395 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Left 72 6395 yards 70.7 121
Back/Right 72 6355 yards
Reg/Left 72 6063 yards 70.0 120
Reg/Left (W) 72 6063 yards 71.7 123
Reg/Right 72 6019 yards
Ladies/Right 72 4959 yards
Ladies/Left 72 4898 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 348 402 480 196 340 359 343 187 605 3260 318 395 332 382 160 376 479 190 503 3135 6395
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 336 389 466 178 317 344 329 154 520 3033 306 390 321 367 155 362 450 185 494 3030 6063
Red W: 66.9/109 288 321 386 164 293 267 292 129 361 2501 268 293 212 304 151 310 349 72 438 2397 4898
Handicap 4 10 8 12 14 16 18 6 2 11 1 13 15 9 5 17 7 3
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex,UC, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kita-Kobe GC
Kita-Kobe Golf Course - West/East
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kita-Kobe gC
Kita-Kobe Golf Course - East/South
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Dunlop GC - Par-3: Clubhouse
Dunlop Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitarokko CC - East: #18
Kitarokko Country Club - East Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamiyu/Shinyu CC: #3
Kamiyu/Shinyu Country Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dunlop GC
Dunlop Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitarokko CC - West: #2
Kitarokko Country Club - West Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe Pine Woods GC: #17
Kobe Pine Woods Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe Grand Hill GC: #11
Kobe Grand Hill Golf Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko CC: #2
Rokko Country Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Arima
Taiheiyo Club Arima Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Rokko: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Rokko Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me