Kita-Kobe Golf Course - South/West
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6395 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|72
|6395 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/Right
|72
|6355 yards
|Reg/Left
|72
|6063 yards
|70.0
|120
|Reg/Left (W)
|72
|6063 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg/Right
|72
|6019 yards
|Ladies/Right
|72
|4959 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|4898 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for South/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|348
|402
|480
|196
|340
|359
|343
|187
|605
|3260
|318
|395
|332
|382
|160
|376
|479
|190
|503
|3135
|6395
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|336
|389
|466
|178
|317
|344
|329
|154
|520
|3033
|306
|390
|321
|367
|155
|362
|450
|185
|494
|3030
|6063
|Red W: 66.9/109
|288
|321
|386
|164
|293
|267
|292
|129
|361
|2501
|268
|293
|212
|304
|151
|310
|349
|72
|438
|2397
|4898
|Handicap
|4
|10
|8
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|2
|11
|1
|13
|15
|9
|5
|17
|7
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex,UC, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout