Kita-Kobe Golf Course - West/East
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6322 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|72
|6322 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/Right
|72
|6282 yards
|Reg/Left
|72
|6088 yards
|70.0
|120
|Reg/Left (W)
|72
|6088 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg/Right
|72
|6044 yards
|Ladies/Right
|72
|5010 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|4949 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|318
|395
|332
|382
|160
|376
|479
|190
|503
|3135
|368
|377
|189
|320
|485
|361
|159
|511
|417
|3187
|6322
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|306
|390
|321
|367
|155
|362
|450
|185
|494
|3030
|348
|367
|175
|318
|475
|335
|145
|500
|395
|3058
|6088
|Red W: 66.9/109
|268
|293
|212
|304
|151
|310
|349
|72
|438
|2397
|322
|317
|158
|231
|423
|275
|111
|413
|302
|2552
|4949
|Handicap
|8
|10
|4
|6
|12
|14
|2
|16
|18
|11
|3
|13
|7
|9
|1
|5
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex,UC, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
