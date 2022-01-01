Kita-Kobe Golf Course - East/South
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6447 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg
|72
|6091 yards
|70.0
|120
|Reg (W)
|72
|6091 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5053 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|377
|189
|320
|485
|361
|159
|511
|417
|3187
|348
|402
|480
|196
|340
|359
|343
|187
|605
|3260
|6447
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|348
|367
|175
|318
|475
|335
|145
|500
|395
|3058
|336
|389
|466
|178
|317
|344
|329
|154
|520
|3033
|6091
|Red W: 67.1/113
|322
|317
|158
|231
|423
|275
|111
|413
|302
|2552
|288
|321
|386
|164
|293
|267
|292
|129
|361
|2501
|5053
|Handicap
|6
|10
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|18
|2
|11
|3
|13
|7
|9
|1
|5
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex,UC, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout