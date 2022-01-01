Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kita-Kobe Golf Course - East/South

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6447 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
Reg 72 6091 yards 70.0 120
Reg (W) 72 6091 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5053 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 377 189 320 485 361 159 511 417 3187 348 402 480 196 340 359 343 187 605 3260 6447
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 348 367 175 318 475 335 145 500 395 3058 336 389 466 178 317 344 329 154 520 3033 6091
Red W: 67.1/113 322 317 158 231 423 275 111 413 302 2552 288 321 386 164 293 267 292 129 361 2501 5053
Handicap 6 10 12 8 14 4 16 18 2 11 3 13 7 9 1 5 15 17
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex,UC, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

