Uji Tawara Country Club - Kanou/Oofuku Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6905 yards
|73.1
|123
|Rgl
|72
|6502 yards
|72.2
|122
|Frt
|72
|6112 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5225 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kanou/Daifuku
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|425
|545
|210
|420
|357
|525
|375
|154
|462
|3473
|399
|437
|148
|520
|383
|178
|404
|511
|452
|3432
|6905
|Regular M: 72.2/122
|402
|526
|167
|401
|323
|509
|359
|133
|410
|3230
|383
|416
|133
|503
|367
|148
|388
|493
|441
|3272
|6502
|Front M: 70.7/121
|382
|506
|144
|384
|305
|489
|342
|118
|390
|3060
|363
|395
|116
|482
|305
|133
|369
|471
|418
|3052
|6112
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|274
|413
|137
|329
|283
|464
|333
|116
|310
|2659
|296
|373
|99
|380
|247
|127
|312
|462
|270
|2566
|5225
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
