Uji Tawara Country Club - Kanou/Oofuku Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6905 yards 73.1 123
Rgl 72 6502 yards 72.2 122
Frt 72 6112 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5225 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kanou/Daifuku
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 425 545 210 420 357 525 375 154 462 3473 399 437 148 520 383 178 404 511 452 3432 6905
Regular M: 72.2/122 402 526 167 401 323 509 359 133 410 3230 383 416 133 503 367 148 388 493 441 3272 6502
Front M: 70.7/121 382 506 144 384 305 489 342 118 390 3060 363 395 116 482 305 133 369 471 418 3052 6112
Ladies W: 67.1/113 274 413 137 329 283 464 333 116 310 2659 296 373 99 380 247 127 312 462 270 2566 5225
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 5 17 11 10 4 16 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Course Layout
