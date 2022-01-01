Uji Tawara Country Club - Oosugi/Oofuku Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7061 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7061 yards
|74.9
|131
|Rgl
|72
|6642 yards
|73.1
|123
|Frt
|72
|6224 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5453 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Osugi/Daifuku
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|422
|590
|419
|205
|372
|182
|402
|421
|616
|3629
|399
|437
|148
|520
|383
|178
|404
|511
|452
|3432
|7061
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|400
|544
|400
|183
|359
|160
|383
|358
|583
|3370
|383
|416
|133
|503
|367
|148
|388
|493
|441
|3272
|6642
|Front M: 70.7/121
|381
|518
|378
|166
|344
|147
|335
|337
|566
|3172
|363
|395
|116
|482
|305
|133
|369
|471
|418
|3052
|6224
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|354
|494
|302
|166
|330
|147
|296
|297
|501
|2887
|296
|373
|99
|380
|247
|127
|312
|462
|270
|2566
|5453
|Handicap
|15
|9
|1
|7
|5
|17
|13
|3
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
