Uji Tawara Country Club - Oosugi/Kanou Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7102 yards 74.9 131
Rgl 72 6600 yards 73.1 123
Frt 72 6232 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5546 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Osugi/Kanou
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 422 590 419 205 372 182 402 421 616 3629 425 545 210 420 357 525 375 154 462 3473 7102
Regular M: 73.1/123 400 544 400 183 359 160 383 358 583 3370 402 526 167 401 323 509 359 133 410 3230 6600
Front M: 70.7/121 381 518 378 166 344 147 335 337 566 3172 382 506 144 384 305 489 342 118 390 3060 6232
Ladies W: 70.2/119 354 494 302 166 330 147 296 297 501 2887 274 413 137 329 283 464 333 116 310 2659 5546
Handicap 15 9 1 7 5 17 13 3 11 10 4 16 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

