Uji Tawara Country Club - Oosugi/Kanou Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7102 yards
|74.9
|131
|Rgl
|72
|6600 yards
|73.1
|123
|Frt
|72
|6232 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5546 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Osugi/Kanou
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|422
|590
|419
|205
|372
|182
|402
|421
|616
|3629
|425
|545
|210
|420
|357
|525
|375
|154
|462
|3473
|7102
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|400
|544
|400
|183
|359
|160
|383
|358
|583
|3370
|402
|526
|167
|401
|323
|509
|359
|133
|410
|3230
|6600
|Front M: 70.7/121
|381
|518
|378
|166
|344
|147
|335
|337
|566
|3172
|382
|506
|144
|384
|305
|489
|342
|118
|390
|3060
|6232
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|354
|494
|302
|166
|330
|147
|296
|297
|501
|2887
|274
|413
|137
|329
|283
|464
|333
|116
|310
|2659
|5546
|Handicap
|15
|9
|1
|7
|5
|17
|13
|3
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
