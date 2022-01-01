Meihan Royal Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 6678 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6678 yards
Regular 72 6293 yards
Front 72 6018 yards
Gold 72 5711 yards
Ladies 72 5205 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 445 177 528 398 551 187 324 392 386 3388 346 353 531 467 203 377 148 511 378 3314 6702
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.0/123 434 157 504 370 540 165 285 384 352 3191 309 329 514 442 191 361 139 485 370 3140 6331
Red W: 70.2/119 358 121 383 332 495 143 285 366 352 2835 269 311 497 384 153 327 111 485 288 2825 5660
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 5 11 16 10 4 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1981)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 550 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Meihan Chisan CC - West: #2
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC - Short
Ayama Country Club - Short Course
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC
Ayama Country Club
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Route 25 GC: #18
Route 25 Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing Country Club - West/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
