Meihan Royal Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 6678 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6678 yards
|Regular
|72
|6293 yards
|Front
|72
|6018 yards
|Gold
|72
|5711 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5205 yards
Scorecard for Meihan Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|445
|177
|528
|398
|551
|187
|324
|392
|386
|3388
|346
|353
|531
|467
|203
|377
|148
|511
|378
|3314
|6702
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.0/123
|434
|157
|504
|370
|540
|165
|285
|384
|352
|3191
|309
|329
|514
|442
|191
|361
|139
|485
|370
|3140
|6331
|Red W: 70.2/119
|358
|121
|383
|332
|495
|143
|285
|366
|352
|2835
|269
|311
|497
|384
|153
|327
|111
|485
|288
|2825
|5660
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1981)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 550 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout