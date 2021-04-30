Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Ayama Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6882 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6882 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6489 yards 72.4 119
FT 72 6060 yards 71.7 115
LT 72 5053 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ayama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 350 526 363 411 196 368 552 197 415 3378 407 532 206 375 347 407 610 211 409 3504 6882
Regular M: 72.4/119 337 502 340 401 174 357 540 172 380 3203 372 519 179 362 296 388 590 194 386 3286 6489
Front M: 71.7/115 324 487 317 381 140 346 498 160 348 3001 348 494 151 338 282 369 559 162 356 3059 6060
Ladies W: 67.1/113 310 385 293 311 106 295 356 121 303 2480 289 427 145 315 242 291 431 131 302 2573 5053
Handicap 15 11 5 1 7 13 3 17 9 4 16 10 8 18 2 6 12 14
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Ayama CC - Short
Ayama Country Club - Short Course
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - West: #2
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing Country Club - West/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Route 25 GC: #18
Route 25 Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Canyon Ueno
Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

