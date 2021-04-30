Ayama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6882 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6882 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6489 yards
|72.4
|119
|FT
|72
|6060 yards
|71.7
|115
|LT
|72
|5053 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Ayama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|350
|526
|363
|411
|196
|368
|552
|197
|415
|3378
|407
|532
|206
|375
|347
|407
|610
|211
|409
|3504
|6882
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|337
|502
|340
|401
|174
|357
|540
|172
|380
|3203
|372
|519
|179
|362
|296
|388
|590
|194
|386
|3286
|6489
|Front M: 71.7/115
|324
|487
|317
|381
|140
|346
|498
|160
|348
|3001
|348
|494
|151
|338
|282
|369
|559
|162
|356
|3059
|6060
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|310
|385
|293
|311
|106
|295
|356
|121
|303
|2480
|289
|427
|145
|315
|242
|291
|431
|131
|302
|2573
|5053
|Handicap
|15
|11
|5
|1
|7
|13
|3
|17
|9
|4
|16
|10
|8
|18
|2
|6
|12
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
