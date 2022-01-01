Japan Classic Country Club - Queen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|6803 yards
|Back/Blue
|72
|6534 yards
|Regular/White
|72
|6011 yards
|Front/Green
|72
|5353 yards
|Ladies/Red
|72
|4618 yards
Scorecard for Queen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|400
|403
|497
|327
|202
|432
|325
|158
|522
|3266
|416
|202
|446
|397
|532
|372
|164
|425
|539
|3493
|6759
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|380
|393
|475
|327
|188
|398
|325
|158
|499
|3143
|409
|179
|413
|328
|532
|328
|149
|400
|496
|3234
|6377
|White M: 69.2/117
|321
|355
|437
|313
|163
|372
|303
|138
|478
|2880
|358
|149
|349
|298
|483
|311
|149
|397
|474
|2968
|5848
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|285
|306
|407
|285
|156
|351
|281
|112
|467
|2650
|283
|134
|317
|274
|403
|298
|126
|312
|433
|2580
|5230
|Red W: 66.9/109
|254
|258
|384
|250
|113
|276
|262
|100
|404
|2301
|247
|124
|224
|274
|391
|268
|111
|255
|400
|2294
|4595
|Handicap
|3
|9
|7
|13
|15
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|2
|6
|8
|14
|18
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout