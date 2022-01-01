Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Japan Classic Country Club - Queen Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/Black 72 6803 yards
Back/Blue 72 6534 yards
Regular/White 72 6011 yards
Front/Green 72 5353 yards
Ladies/Red 72 4618 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Queen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 400 403 497 327 202 432 325 158 522 3266 416 202 446 397 532 372 164 425 539 3493 6759
Blue M: 70.7/121 380 393 475 327 188 398 325 158 499 3143 409 179 413 328 532 328 149 400 496 3234 6377
White M: 69.2/117 321 355 437 313 163 372 303 138 478 2880 358 149 349 298 483 311 149 397 474 2968 5848
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 285 306 407 285 156 351 281 112 467 2650 283 134 317 274 403 298 126 312 433 2580 5230
Red W: 66.9/109 254 258 384 250 113 276 262 100 404 2301 247 124 224 274 391 268 111 255 400 2294 4595
Handicap 3 9 7 13 15 1 11 17 5 10 16 2 6 8 14 18 4 12
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Bird Wing Country Club - West/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Japan Classic CC - King: #1
Japan Classic Country Club - King Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC
Ayama Country Club
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC - Short
Ayama Country Club - Short Course
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - West: #2
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Royal GC
Meihan Royal Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Century Shiga GC: #11
Century Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me