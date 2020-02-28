Oak Hills Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland/Parkland
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6900 yards
|Blue
|72
|6532 yards
|White
|72
|6158 yards
|Green
|72
|5332 yards
|Red
|72
|5151 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1982)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Mastercard, VIDA, DinersClub, American Express
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout