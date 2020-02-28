Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Oak Hills Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland/Parkland
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6900 yards
Blue 72 6532 yards
White 72 6158 yards
Green 72 5332 yards
Red 72 5151 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1982
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1982)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Mastercard, VIDA, DinersClub, American Express
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

