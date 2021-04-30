Moon Lake Golf Club - Ichihara Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7031 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7031 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6617 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6097 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5256 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Moonlake Golf Club Ichihara Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|387
|359
|174
|424
|190
|510
|459
|396
|493
|3392
|466
|186
|401
|443
|575
|213
|419
|483
|453
|3639
|7031
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|377
|345
|152
|408
|171
|486
|399
|374
|479
|3191
|441
|164
|381
|420
|548
|183
|394
|464
|431
|3426
|6617
|White M: 70.7/121
|348
|310
|135
|373
|157
|470
|352
|346
|452
|2943
|413
|134
|356
|383
|511
|161
|337
|452
|407
|3154
|6097
|Red W: 67.1/113
|323
|272
|94
|319
|101
|416
|302
|314
|407
|2548
|380
|78
|327
|315
|461
|141
|305
|423
|278
|2708
|5256
|Handicap
|13
|7
|9
|3
|17
|11
|1
|15
|5
|8
|14
|16
|2
|4
|10
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout