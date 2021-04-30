Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Moon Lake Golf Club - Ichihara Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7031 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7031 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6617 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6097 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5256 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Moonlake Golf Club Ichihara Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 387 359 174 424 190 510 459 396 493 3392 466 186 401 443 575 213 419 483 453 3639 7031
Blue M: 73.1/123 377 345 152 408 171 486 399 374 479 3191 441 164 381 420 548 183 394 464 431 3426 6617
White M: 70.7/121 348 310 135 373 157 470 352 346 452 2943 413 134 356 383 511 161 337 452 407 3154 6097
Red W: 67.1/113 323 272 94 319 101 416 302 314 407 2548 380 78 327 315 461 141 305 423 278 2708 5256
Handicap 13 7 9 3 17 11 1 15 5 8 14 16 2 4 10 18 12 6
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

