Chiba Central Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6729 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bermuda
|72
|6729 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Bent
|72
|6351 yards
|Regular/Bermuda
|72
|6326 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Bent
|72
|5961 yards
|Ladies/Bermuda
|72
|5210 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|4859 yards
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|401
|510
|418
|381
|171
|379
|573
|184
|430
|3447
|394
|167
|514
|352
|401
|381
|154
|509
|410
|3282
|6729
|White M: 70.7/121
|377
|481
|402
|359
|141
|360
|552
|162
|407
|3241
|372
|153
|499
|318
|379
|353
|136
|486
|389
|3085
|6326
|Red W: 67.1/113
|313
|471
|301
|282
|94
|267
|439
|114
|351
|2632
|313
|97
|413
|266
|333
|298
|96
|445
|317
|2578
|5210
|Handicap
|5
|17
|9
|1
|15
|3
|13
|11
|7
|6
|8
|18
|10
|2
|14
|12
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UC, DC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
