Goldwin Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6516 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6516 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6208 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5869 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5552 yards 67.2 111
Ladies 72 5223 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Goldwin Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 346 385 160 339 420 493 200 520 359 3222 551 340 211 392 370 181 348 387 514 3294 6516
Regular M: 70.7/121 332 373 142 325 395 482 180 503 338 3070 541 325 185 373 349 155 339 365 506 3138 6208
Front M: 69.2/117 308 295 142 308 387 470 164 483 317 2874 509 315 175 358 341 155 314 343 485 2995 5869
Gold M: 67.2/111 287 275 122 291 376 463 150 462 307 2733 497 305 157 336 330 128 307 310 449 2819 5552
Ladies W: 67.1/113 287 275 122 272 345 448 140 441 283 2613 470 285 140 301 282 113 307 282 430 2610 5223
Handicap 11 3 13 17 1 5 9 7 15 6 18 8 2 14 12 10 16 4
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1991)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, DC, Visa, UFJ, UC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

