Goldwin Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6516 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6516 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6208 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5869 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5552 yards
|67.2
|111
|Ladies
|72
|5223 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Goldwin Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|346
|385
|160
|339
|420
|493
|200
|520
|359
|3222
|551
|340
|211
|392
|370
|181
|348
|387
|514
|3294
|6516
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|332
|373
|142
|325
|395
|482
|180
|503
|338
|3070
|541
|325
|185
|373
|349
|155
|339
|365
|506
|3138
|6208
|Front M: 69.2/117
|308
|295
|142
|308
|387
|470
|164
|483
|317
|2874
|509
|315
|175
|358
|341
|155
|314
|343
|485
|2995
|5869
|Gold M: 67.2/111
|287
|275
|122
|291
|376
|463
|150
|462
|307
|2733
|497
|305
|157
|336
|330
|128
|307
|310
|449
|2819
|5552
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|287
|275
|122
|272
|345
|448
|140
|441
|283
|2613
|470
|285
|140
|301
|282
|113
|307
|282
|430
|2610
|5223
|Handicap
|11
|3
|13
|17
|1
|5
|9
|7
|15
|6
|18
|8
|2
|14
|12
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1991)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, DC, Visa, UFJ, UC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
