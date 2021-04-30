Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kanazawa Central Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6604 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6604 yards 72.2 123
White 72 6145 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6145 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 4919 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kanazawa Central Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 523 376 363 186 377 524 348 224 361 3282 342 178 416 494 406 382 525 183 396 3322 6604
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 512 362 337 167 355 511 328 183 342 3097 329 135 351 444 389 363 504 165 368 3048 6145
Red W: 66.9/109 387 295 289 125 280 395 309 105 243 2428 290 117 329 350 290 267 422 118 308 2491 4919
Handicap 3 11 13 15 1 5 9 17 7 8 6 2 10 12 14 4 16 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tomuro Nine: #2
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #1
Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kenroku Nine: #5
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa East: #1
Kanazawa East Golf Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - South: #1
Ishikawa Golf Club - South/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #7
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/South Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #9
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamabiko GC
Yamabiko Golf Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - West/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me