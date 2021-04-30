Kanazawa Central Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6604 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6604 yards
|72.2
|123
|White
|72
|6145 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6145 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|4919 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Kanazawa Central Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|523
|376
|363
|186
|377
|524
|348
|224
|361
|3282
|342
|178
|416
|494
|406
|382
|525
|183
|396
|3322
|6604
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|512
|362
|337
|167
|355
|511
|328
|183
|342
|3097
|329
|135
|351
|444
|389
|363
|504
|165
|368
|3048
|6145
|Red W: 66.9/109
|387
|295
|289
|125
|280
|395
|309
|105
|243
|2428
|290
|117
|329
|350
|290
|267
|422
|118
|308
|2491
|4919
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|15
|1
|5
|9
|17
|7
|8
|6
|2
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout