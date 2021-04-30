Fujiwara Golf Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7021 yards
|73.5
|131
|White
|72
|6393 yards
|74.2
|127
|Red
|72
|5407 yards
|73.5
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5407 yards
|73.8
|127
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|580
|401
|403
|420
|198
|401
|390
|177
|509
|3479
|394
|460
|167
|531
|377
|393
|201
|434
|585
|3542
|7021
|White M: 74.2/127
|558
|373
|346
|401
|177
|380
|310
|157
|493
|3195
|346
|398
|137
|502
|345
|360
|162
|384
|564
|3198
|6393
|Red M: 73.5/123 W: 73.8/127
|504
|313
|300
|303
|132
|322
|274
|101
|445
|2694
|297
|326
|114
|447
|304
|318
|117
|342
|448
|2713
|5407
|Handicap
|2
|4
|10
|12
|8
|6
|14
|16
|18
|7
|11
|9
|13
|15
|5
|17
|1
|3
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
