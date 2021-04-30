Yoro Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 6511 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6511 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5967 yards
|69.0
|117
|Yellow
|72
|5623 yards
|67.5
|116
|Red (W)
|72
|4922 yards
|69.4
|109
Scorecard for Yoro Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|389
|347
|199
|481
|427
|324
|533
|143
|357
|3200
|500
|181
|374
|438
|537
|338
|329
|141
|443
|3281
|6481
|White M: 69.2/117
|365
|321
|184
|429
|402
|300
|492
|131
|333
|2957
|440
|169
|362
|313
|542
|321
|314
|131
|418
|3010
|5967
|Yellow M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|341
|297
|125
|414
|393
|288
|476
|121
|320
|2775
|421
|153
|353
|298
|525
|306
|295
|122
|375
|2848
|5623
|Red W: 66.9/109
|319
|283
|116
|355
|239
|258
|319
|112
|313
|2314
|409
|106
|353
|285
|398
|302
|284
|122
|349
|2608
|4922
|Handicap
|3
|17
|9
|7
|1
|13
|5
|15
|11
|8
|10
|12
|6
|2
|18
|14
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Architect Peter Thomson (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, DC, MASTER, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
