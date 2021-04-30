Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Yoro Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 6511 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6511 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5967 yards 69.0 117
Yellow 72 5623 yards 67.5 116
Red (W) 72 4922 yards 69.4 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yoro Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 389 347 199 481 427 324 533 143 357 3200 500 181 374 438 537 338 329 141 443 3281 6481
White M: 69.2/117 365 321 184 429 402 300 492 131 333 2957 440 169 362 313 542 321 314 131 418 3010 5967
Yellow M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119 341 297 125 414 393 288 476 121 320 2775 421 153 353 298 525 306 295 122 375 2848 5623
Red W: 66.9/109 319 283 116 355 239 258 319 112 313 2314 409 106 353 285 398 302 284 122 349 2608 4922
Handicap 3 17 9 7 1 13 5 15 11 8 10 12 6 2 18 14 16 4
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Architect Peter Thomson (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, DC, MASTER, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

