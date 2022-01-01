Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kyogano Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6959 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6254 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5289 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Kyogano Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 573 363 215 377 509 393 192 368 460 3450 555 437 397 190 358 568 408 214 382 3509 6959
White M: 70.7/121 535 330 175 344 470 358 162 332 400 3106 511 387 360 173 312 544 340 178 343 3148 6254
Red W: 67.1/113 490 273 120 271 421 308 98 269 347 2597 446 355 320 86 270 480 302 133 300 2692 5289
Handicap 5 15 13 7 9 1 17 11 3 8 4 12 18 16 2 10 14 6
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Fujiwara GC
Fujiwara Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujiwara GC
Fujiwara Golf Club - East/West Course
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujiwara GC: Bunkers
Fujiwara Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoro CC: #1
Yoro Country Club
Ogaki, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamiishizu GC
Kamiishizu Golf Club
Ogaki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Three Lakes CC
Three Lakes Country Club
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Menard CC - Seino
Menard Country Club - Seino Course
Kamiishizu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Driving range
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Ise Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course
Toin, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuwana CC
Kuwana Country Club
Kuwana, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anpachi CC
Anpachi Country Club
Anpachi, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mie CC
Mie Country Club
Komono, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
