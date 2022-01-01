Kyogano Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6959 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6254 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5289 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kyogano Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|573
|363
|215
|377
|509
|393
|192
|368
|460
|3450
|555
|437
|397
|190
|358
|568
|408
|214
|382
|3509
|6959
|White M: 70.7/121
|535
|330
|175
|344
|470
|358
|162
|332
|400
|3106
|511
|387
|360
|173
|312
|544
|340
|178
|343
|3148
|6254
|Red W: 67.1/113
|490
|273
|120
|271
|421
|308
|98
|269
|347
|2597
|446
|355
|320
|86
|270
|480
|302
|133
|300
|2692
|5289
|Handicap
|5
|15
|13
|7
|9
|1
|17
|11
|3
|8
|4
|12
|18
|16
|2
|10
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
