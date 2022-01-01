Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Kamiishizu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6155 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 71 6155 yards 69.4
Back/Blue (W) 71 6155 yards 74.1
Regular/White 71 5747 yards 68.0
Regular/White (W) 71 5747 yards 72.1
Women/Red 71 5428 yards 66.8
Women/Red (W) 71 5428 yards 70.5

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, Diners, UC, DC, SAISON, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

