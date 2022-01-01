Kamiishizu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6155 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|71
|6155 yards
|69.4
|Back/Blue (W)
|71
|6155 yards
|74.1
|Regular/White
|71
|5747 yards
|68.0
|Regular/White (W)
|71
|5747 yards
|72.1
|Women/Red
|71
|5428 yards
|66.8
|Women/Red (W)
|71
|5428 yards
|70.5
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, Diners, UC, DC, SAISON, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
