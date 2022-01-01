Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6363 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6363 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|6190 yards
|Regular/Main
|72
|6085 yards
|Reg/Sub
|72
|5922 yards
|Front/Main
|72
|5785 yards
|Front/Sub
|72
|5639 yards
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|4894 yards
|Ladies/Main
|72
|4890 yards
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|388
|399
|527
|169
|372
|366
|197
|290
|508
|3216
|208
|503
|448
|530
|344
|148
|399
|405
|388
|3373
|6589
|White M: 70.7/121
|372
|383
|497
|153
|350
|344
|148
|273
|475
|2995
|176
|481
|433
|503
|328
|134
|383
|387
|361
|3186
|6181
|Yellow M: 69.4/118
|372
|352
|481
|153
|350
|344
|128
|273
|475
|2928
|140
|481
|415
|480
|328
|134
|383
|387
|361
|3109
|6037
|Red W: 70.2/119
|372
|275
|458
|153
|350
|344
|116
|273
|448
|2789
|126
|440
|393
|450
|328
|131
|345
|387
|318
|2918
|5707
|Handicap
|11
|1
|13
|15
|3
|5
|7
|17
|9
|14
|6
|8
|2
|16
|18
|4
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout