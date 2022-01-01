Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Nakasendo Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6603 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6603 yards 70.3
Regular 72 6286 yards
Ladies 72 5025 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nakasendo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 433 542 163 365 376 385 158 421 521 3364 492 395 195 370 360 514 365 162 386 3239 6603
Yellow M: 70.7/121 410 521 154 346 363 371 146 401 490 3202 480 377 173 354 353 496 352 142 357 3084 6286
Red W: 67.1/113 317 448 122 226 312 216 122 313 423 2499 374 282 153 204 270 463 323 128 329 2526 5025
Handicap 1 5 17 3 11 7 13 15 9 10 6 8 4 18 2 16 14 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Master, UFJ, TOYOTA, TS3
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

