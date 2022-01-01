Nakasendo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6603 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6603 yards
|70.3
|Regular
|72
|6286 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5025 yards
Scorecard for Nakasendo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|433
|542
|163
|365
|376
|385
|158
|421
|521
|3364
|492
|395
|195
|370
|360
|514
|365
|162
|386
|3239
|6603
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|410
|521
|154
|346
|363
|371
|146
|401
|490
|3202
|480
|377
|173
|354
|353
|496
|352
|142
|357
|3084
|6286
|Red W: 67.1/113
|317
|448
|122
|226
|312
|216
|122
|313
|423
|2499
|374
|282
|153
|204
|270
|463
|323
|128
|329
|2526
|5025
|Handicap
|1
|5
|17
|3
|11
|7
|13
|15
|9
|10
|6
|8
|4
|18
|2
|16
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Master, UFJ, TOYOTA, TS3
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout