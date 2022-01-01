Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Daily Mizunami Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7151 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7151 yards 73.5 131
Back (W) 72 7151 yards 79.0
Regular 72 6689 yards 71.8
Regular (W) 72 6689 yards 77.1
Front 72 6254 yards 69.9
Front (W) 72 6254 yards 74.8
Ladies 72 5446 yards 66.9
Ladies (W) 72 5446 yards 70.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Daily Mizunami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 403 408 201 575 416 410 188 412 558 3571 418 191 526 478 445 358 473 153 538 3580 7151
White M: 73.1/123 379 384 172 556 401 384 174 387 537 3374 394 156 498 455 415 341 450 133 521 3363 6737
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 360 359 150 536 388 364 154 369 508 3188 372 133 473 420 386 311 416 113 498 3122 6310
Red W: 67.1/113 252 298 125 403 302 333 119 309 417 2558 286 112 443 317 258 266 320 101 417 2520 5078
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 17 11 5 4 16 10 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, etc. (other than Diners)
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Forest Mizunami CC: #7
Forest Mizunami Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuiryo GC: #15
Zuiryo Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Enakyo CC - Pine: #3
Enakyo Country Club - Pine Course
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Enakyo CC - Bamboo: #2
Enakyo Country Club - Bamboo Course
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Enakyo CC - Plum: #1
Enakyo Country Club - Plum Course
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akeyo CC: #15
Akeyo Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamaoka CC: #18
Yamaoka Country Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bellflower CC
Bellflower Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananoki GC: #5
Hananoki Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasadaira CC: #5
Sasadaira Country Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Capital GC: #5
New Capital Golf Club
Ena, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Hill Mizunami GC: #8
Green Hill Mizunami Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me