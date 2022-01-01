Daily Mizunami Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7151 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7151 yards
|73.5
|131
|Back (W)
|72
|7151 yards
|79.0
|Regular
|72
|6689 yards
|71.8
|Regular (W)
|72
|6689 yards
|77.1
|Front
|72
|6254 yards
|69.9
|Front (W)
|72
|6254 yards
|74.8
|Ladies
|72
|5446 yards
|66.9
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5446 yards
|70.7
Scorecard for Daily Mizunami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|403
|408
|201
|575
|416
|410
|188
|412
|558
|3571
|418
|191
|526
|478
|445
|358
|473
|153
|538
|3580
|7151
|White M: 73.1/123
|379
|384
|172
|556
|401
|384
|174
|387
|537
|3374
|394
|156
|498
|455
|415
|341
|450
|133
|521
|3363
|6737
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|360
|359
|150
|536
|388
|364
|154
|369
|508
|3188
|372
|133
|473
|420
|386
|311
|416
|113
|498
|3122
|6310
|Red W: 67.1/113
|252
|298
|125
|403
|302
|333
|119
|309
|417
|2558
|286
|112
|443
|317
|258
|266
|320
|101
|417
|2520
|5078
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, etc. (other than Diners)
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout