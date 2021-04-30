Yamaoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6868 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6868 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6388 yards
|70.7
|131
|Ladies
|72
|5744 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yamaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|346
|559
|209
|414
|196
|440
|503
|407
|336
|3410
|350
|386
|178
|547
|375
|198
|383
|590
|451
|3458
|6868
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|326
|524
|179
|394
|168
|399
|493
|376
|315
|3174
|330
|362
|161
|519
|357
|164
|351
|556
|414
|3214
|6388
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|311
|480
|150
|366
|148
|376
|439
|349
|249
|2868
|306
|346
|118
|423
|338
|129
|348
|472
|396
|2876
|5744
|Handicap
|11
|1
|17
|5
|15
|3
|7
|9
|13
|14
|6
|18
|2
|12
|16
|4
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC
