Yamaoka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6868 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6868 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6388 yards 70.7 131
Ladies 72 5744 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yamaoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 346 559 209 414 196 440 503 407 336 3410 350 386 178 547 375 198 383 590 451 3458 6868
Regular M: 70.7/121 326 524 179 394 168 399 493 376 315 3174 330 362 161 519 357 164 351 556 414 3214 6388
Ladies W: 70.2/119 311 480 150 366 148 376 439 349 249 2868 306 346 118 423 338 129 348 472 396 2876 5744
Handicap 11 1 17 5 15 3 7 9 13 14 6 18 2 12 16 4 8 10
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC

Reviews

