Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Arida Tokyu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7086 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7086 yards
Back 72 6677 yards
Regular 72 6249 yards
Ladies 72 5215 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Blue/Red
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Yellow M: 74.9/131 439 522 393 171 388 383 443 235 549 3523 511 377 142 427 448 440 226 434 558 3563 7086
Black M: 73.1/123 416 493 365 151 366 365 417 221 531 3325 486 363 117 405 423 408 205 406 539 3352 6677
White M: 70.7/121 395 473 350 133 323 346 398 197 508 3123 471 345 115 337 404 386 182 376 510 3126 6249
Red W: 67.1/113 339 397 321 94 297 290 309 137 429 2613 387 296 89 296 341 329 126 317 439 2620 5233
Handicap 3 9 15 17 5 13 1 7 11 12 6 18 14 8 2 16 4 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP, JCB, AMEX, Diners, VISA, Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Osaka GC: #16
Osaka Golf Club
Misaki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Course Layout
