Arida Tokyu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7086 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7086 yards
|Back
|72
|6677 yards
|Regular
|72
|6249 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5215 yards
Scorecard for Blue/Red
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Yellow M: 74.9/131
|439
|522
|393
|171
|388
|383
|443
|235
|549
|3523
|511
|377
|142
|427
|448
|440
|226
|434
|558
|3563
|7086
|Black M: 73.1/123
|416
|493
|365
|151
|366
|365
|417
|221
|531
|3325
|486
|363
|117
|405
|423
|408
|205
|406
|539
|3352
|6677
|White M: 70.7/121
|395
|473
|350
|133
|323
|346
|398
|197
|508
|3123
|471
|345
|115
|337
|404
|386
|182
|376
|510
|3126
|6249
|Red W: 67.1/113
|339
|397
|321
|94
|297
|290
|309
|137
|429
|2613
|387
|296
|89
|296
|341
|329
|126
|317
|439
|2620
|5233
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|17
|5
|13
|1
|7
|11
|12
|6
|18
|14
|8
|2
|16
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP, JCB, AMEX, Diners, VISA, Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
