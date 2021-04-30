Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Lake Forest Resort The Century Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7069 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7069 yards 72.4
Blue 72 6579 yards
White 72 6164 yards
Red 72 5340 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

