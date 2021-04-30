Lake Forest Resort The Century Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7069 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7069 yards
|72.4
|Blue
|72
|6579 yards
|White
|72
|6164 yards
|Red
|72
|5340 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout