Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Pine

0
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3293 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3293 yards
White 36 3112 yards
Red 36 2695 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

