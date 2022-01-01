Nara Yagyu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7150 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Back
|72
|7150 yards
|73.9
|Blue/Regular
|72
|6743 yards
|72.0
|White/Front
|72
|6318 yards
|70.0
|White/Front (W)
|72
|6318 yards
|75.0
|Gold
|72
|5870 yards
|67.8
|Gold (W)
|72
|5870 yards
|72.0
|Red/Ladies
|72
|5570 yards
|68.5
|Red/Ladies (W)
|72
|5570 yards
|72.9
Scorecard for Nara Yagyu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|410
|579
|398
|194
|408
|402
|196
|569
|419
|3575
|453
|535
|385
|386
|197
|427
|205
|407
|580
|3575
|7150
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|386
|550
|374
|174
|388
|379
|174
|548
|398
|3371
|435
|515
|366
|370
|170
|402
|176
|386
|552
|3372
|6743
|Front M: 70.7/121
|364
|517
|354
|152
|365
|358
|152
|526
|376
|3164
|401
|494
|346
|356
|149
|376
|154
|367
|511
|3154
|6318
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|340
|495
|333
|135
|343
|336
|132
|477
|352
|2943
|379
|467
|326
|329
|130
|339
|136
|339
|482
|2927
|5870
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|340
|471
|333
|135
|303
|336
|118
|402
|352
|2790
|360
|467
|326
|303
|130
|289
|105
|339
|461
|2780
|5570
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|17
|1
|11
|13
|5
|9
|6
|4
|12
|14
|18
|2
|16
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
