Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara Yagyu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7150 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Back 72 7150 yards 73.9
Blue/Regular 72 6743 yards 72.0
White/Front 72 6318 yards 70.0
White/Front (W) 72 6318 yards 75.0
Gold 72 5870 yards 67.8
Gold (W) 72 5870 yards 72.0
Red/Ladies 72 5570 yards 68.5
Red/Ladies (W) 72 5570 yards 72.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nara Yagyu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 410 579 398 194 408 402 196 569 419 3575 453 535 385 386 197 427 205 407 580 3575 7150
Regular M: 73.1/123 386 550 374 174 388 379 174 548 398 3371 435 515 366 370 170 402 176 386 552 3372 6743
Front M: 70.7/121 364 517 354 152 365 358 152 526 376 3164 401 494 346 356 149 376 154 367 511 3154 6318
Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 340 495 333 135 343 336 132 477 352 2943 379 467 326 329 130 339 136 339 482 2927 5870
Ladies W: 67.1/113 340 471 333 135 303 336 118 402 352 2790 360 467 326 303 130 289 105 339 461 2780 5570
Handicap 7 3 15 17 1 11 13 5 9 6 4 12 14 18 2 16 10 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kizugawa CC - Yagyu: #2
Kizugawa Country Club - Yagyu/Kasagi Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara no Mori GC: #17
Nara no Mori Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Public GC: #10
Nara Public Golf Course
Nara, Nara
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kizugawa CC - Kasagi: #3
Kizugawa Country Club - Kasagi/Kizu Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kizugawa CC - Kizu: #2
Kizugawa Country Club - Kizu/Yagyu Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC - East: #15
Kamo Country Club - East Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo CC - West: #10
Kamo Country Club - West Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinnara GC
Shinnara Golf Club
Hirashimizu-cho, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasagi GC: #6
Kasagi Golf Club
Kasagi, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Deer Park CC
Deer Park Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort The Century: #7
Lake Forest Resort The Century Course
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me