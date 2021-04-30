Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kasagi Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7011 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6437 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5802 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5216 yards 66.1 111
Scorecard for Kasagi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 512 352 417 178 420 206 415 432 514 3446 413 361 173 377 625 415 196 554 451 3565 7011
Regular M: 70.7/121 479 318 375 146 387 179 388 392 478 3142 380 323 160 340 584 386 177 529 416 3295 6437
Front M: 69.2/117 437 295 339 118 357 149 356 359 441 2851 357 295 139 313 523 353 149 437 385 2951 5802
Ladies W: 66.1/111 384 273 311 103 328 120 319 327 413 2578 332 244 120 289 459 330 124 383 357 2638 5216
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

