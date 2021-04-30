Kasagi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7011 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6437 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5802 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5216 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Kasagi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|512
|352
|417
|178
|420
|206
|415
|432
|514
|3446
|413
|361
|173
|377
|625
|415
|196
|554
|451
|3565
|7011
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|479
|318
|375
|146
|387
|179
|388
|392
|478
|3142
|380
|323
|160
|340
|584
|386
|177
|529
|416
|3295
|6437
|Front M: 69.2/117
|437
|295
|339
|118
|357
|149
|356
|359
|441
|2851
|357
|295
|139
|313
|523
|353
|149
|437
|385
|2951
|5802
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|384
|273
|311
|103
|328
|120
|319
|327
|413
|2578
|332
|244
|120
|289
|459
|330
|124
|383
|357
|2638
|5216
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
