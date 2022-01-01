Koma Country Club - West/South Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6739 yards
Slope 127
Rating 74.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6739 yards
|74.2
|127
|Regular
|72
|6414 yards
|73.5
|123
|Front
|72
|6089 yards
|72.8
|119
|Gold
|72
|5534 yards
|71.1
|115
|Ladies
|72
|5266 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|391
|206
|636
|407
|191
|349
|463
|516
|437
|3596
|441
|184
|461
|518
|423
|401
|335
|188
|526
|3477
|7073
|Yellow M: 74.2/127
|370
|167
|604
|403
|178
|337
|447
|510
|415
|3431
|422
|162
|440
|500
|401
|381
|324
|169
|509
|3308
|6739
|Blue M: 73.5/123
|365
|160
|567
|383
|152
|334
|419
|506
|388
|3274
|407
|152
|411
|482
|369
|369
|319
|144
|487
|3140
|6414
|Black M: 72.8/119
|351
|145
|527
|373
|147
|324
|393
|494
|357
|3111
|397
|137
|382
|472
|338
|353
|309
|125
|465
|2978
|6089
|Green M: 71.1/115
|340
|131
|467
|310
|129
|319
|365
|467
|323
|2851
|369
|127
|359
|380
|321
|319
|262
|105
|441
|2683
|5534
|Red W: 67.1/113
|301
|131
|427
|265
|129
|319
|365
|417
|302
|2656
|315
|127
|359
|380
|311
|310
|262
|105
|441
|2610
|5266
|Handicap
|7
|11
|13
|1
|5
|9
|15
|17
|3
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|4
|18
|6
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Gary Player (1980)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
