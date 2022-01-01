Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Koma Country Club - West/South Course

0
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6739 yards
Slope 127
Rating 74.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6739 yards 74.2 127
Regular 72 6414 yards 73.5 123
Front 72 6089 yards 72.8 119
Gold 72 5534 yards 71.1 115
Ladies 72 5266 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 391 206 636 407 191 349 463 516 437 3596 441 184 461 518 423 401 335 188 526 3477 7073
Yellow M: 74.2/127 370 167 604 403 178 337 447 510 415 3431 422 162 440 500 401 381 324 169 509 3308 6739
Blue M: 73.5/123 365 160 567 383 152 334 419 506 388 3274 407 152 411 482 369 369 319 144 487 3140 6414
Black M: 72.8/119 351 145 527 373 147 324 393 494 357 3111 397 137 382 472 338 353 309 125 465 2978 6089
Green M: 71.1/115 340 131 467 310 129 319 365 467 323 2851 369 127 359 380 321 319 262 105 441 2683 5534
Red W: 67.1/113 301 131 427 265 129 319 365 417 302 2656 315 127 359 380 311 310 262 105 441 2610 5266
Handicap 7 11 13 1 5 9 15 17 3 10 2 12 14 16 4 18 6 8
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Gary Player (1980)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

