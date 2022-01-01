Tsukigase Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6880 yards
|72.3
|123
|Regular
|72
|6576 yards
|70.8
|122
|Women
|72
|5617 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Tsukigase Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|520
|205
|460
|565
|422
|183
|426
|355
|388
|3524
|520
|163
|402
|394
|355
|183
|540
|352
|447
|3356
|6880
|Regular M: 73.0/122
|506
|190
|443
|554
|400
|172
|398
|350
|372
|3385
|514
|136
|363
|380
|343
|150
|530
|345
|430
|3191
|6576
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|480
|110
|340
|405
|380
|142
|350
|342
|360
|2909
|410
|114
|230
|306
|312
|150
|465
|328
|393
|2708
|5617
|Handicap
|5
|7
|9
|3
|11
|17
|1
|15
|13
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Joe E. Crane (1967)
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UC, JCB, Amex, Nicos, UFJ, DC, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
