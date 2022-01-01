Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Tsukigase Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6880 yards 72.3 123
Regular 72 6576 yards 70.8 122
Women 72 5617 yards 70.2 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 520 205 460 565 422 183 426 355 388 3524 520 163 402 394 355 183 540 352 447 3356 6880
Regular M: 73.0/122 506 190 443 554 400 172 398 350 372 3385 514 136 363 380 343 150 530 345 430 3191 6576
Ladies W: 70.2/119 480 110 340 405 380 142 350 342 360 2909 410 114 230 306 312 150 465 328 393 2708 5617
Handicap 5 7 9 3 11 17 1 15 13 4 16 8 2 14 18 12 6 10
Par 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Joe E. Crane (1967)

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UC, JCB, Amex, Nicos, UFJ, DC, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

