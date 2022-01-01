Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Shimagahara Country Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6867 yards
Regular 72 6438 yards
Ladies 72 5536 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 482 189 434 399 573 159 367 354 456 3413 559 418 195 361 587 383 376 168 407 3454 6867
White M: 70.7/121 468 164 409 382 554 141 323 332 433 3206 526 398 169 341 574 349 360 140 375 3232 6438
Yellow M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 447 147 395 357 532 141 297 315 413 3044 500 382 169 325 557 324 344 140 345 3086 6130
Red W: 67.1/113 407 114 285 304 491 120 258 290 367 2636 451 332 151 314 520 309 332 120 323 2852 5488
Handicap 15 11 1 5 3 17 13 9 7 16 4 14 12 2 10 6 18 8
Par 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shimagahara CC: Clubhouse
Shimagahara Country Club - East Course
Iga, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Koma CC: Clubhouse
Koma Country Club - East/West Course
Nara, Nara
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Koma CC
Koma Country Club - West/South Course
Nara, Nara
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Koma CC
Koma Country Club - South/East Course
Nara, Nara
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Kusunoki
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring - Pine: #2
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Pine
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukigase CC
Tsukigase Country Club
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring - Kashi: #4
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Kashi
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Canyon Ueno
Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort The Century: #7
Lake Forest Resort The Century Course
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Shigaraki Golf
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Iga/Koka Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me