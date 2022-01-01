Shimagahara Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6867 yards
|Regular
|72
|6438 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5536 yards
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|482
|189
|434
|399
|573
|159
|367
|354
|456
|3413
|559
|418
|195
|361
|587
|383
|376
|168
|407
|3454
|6867
|White M: 70.7/121
|468
|164
|409
|382
|554
|141
|323
|332
|433
|3206
|526
|398
|169
|341
|574
|349
|360
|140
|375
|3232
|6438
|Yellow M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|447
|147
|395
|357
|532
|141
|297
|315
|413
|3044
|500
|382
|169
|325
|557
|324
|344
|140
|345
|3086
|6130
|Red W: 67.1/113
|407
|114
|285
|304
|491
|120
|258
|290
|367
|2636
|451
|332
|151
|314
|520
|309
|332
|120
|323
|2852
|5488
|Handicap
|15
|11
|1
|5
|3
|17
|13
|9
|7
|16
|4
|14
|12
|2
|10
|6
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
