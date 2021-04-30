Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Yamato Kogen Country Club

Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6701 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6701 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6239 yards 70.7 119
Green 72 5701 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5283 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yamato Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 350 487 164 540 179 405 378 368 386 3257 385 500 383 515 406 171 435 462 187 3444 6701
White M: 70.7/119 350 487 134 530 156 374 357 368 356 3112 331 500 356 495 367 158 383 397 140 3127 6239
Green M: 69.2/117 314 466 116 506 146 288 328 330 331 2825 308 466 333 461 327 141 363 350 127 2876 5701
Red W: 67.1/113 296 429 116 428 146 269 301 288 331 2604 283 417 303 421 292 123 363 350 127 2679 5283
Handicap 17 15 13 1 3 5 11 7 9 18 10 14 8 16 4 6 2 12
Par 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 36 72

Year Built 2001
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Be the first to leave a review

