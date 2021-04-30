Yamato Kogen Country Club
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6701 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6701 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6239 yards
|70.7
|119
|Green
|72
|5701 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5283 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yamato Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|350
|487
|164
|540
|179
|405
|378
|368
|386
|3257
|385
|500
|383
|515
|406
|171
|435
|462
|187
|3444
|6701
|White M: 70.7/119
|350
|487
|134
|530
|156
|374
|357
|368
|356
|3112
|331
|500
|356
|495
|367
|158
|383
|397
|140
|3127
|6239
|Green M: 69.2/117
|314
|466
|116
|506
|146
|288
|328
|330
|331
|2825
|308
|466
|333
|461
|327
|141
|363
|350
|127
|2876
|5701
|Red W: 67.1/113
|296
|429
|116
|428
|146
|269
|301
|288
|331
|2604
|283
|417
|303
|421
|292
|123
|363
|350
|127
|2679
|5283
|Handicap
|17
|15
|13
|1
|3
|5
|11
|7
|9
|18
|10
|14
|8
|16
|4
|6
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
